Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Cannabis worth €80,000 seized from parcels declared as 'plastic ornaments' in Dublin

Revenue have been involved in two drug seizures and one cash seizure in the past two days.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 10:15 PM
1 hour ago
Drugs seized by Revenue.
Image: Revenue
Drugs seized by Revenue.
Drugs seized by Revenue.
Image: Revenue

CANNABIS RESIN WORTH over €80,000 was found concealed in parcels declared as “plastic ornaments” and seized by Revenue today. 

Revenue officers seized 13.5kg of cannabis after it was found by a detector dog at Dublin Mail Centre today. The drugs were concealed in nine parcels which had originated from Spain.

The packages were destined for addresses in west and north Dublin. They were worth approximately €81,000. 

In the Dublin Mail Centre yesterday, 1kg of herbal cannabis was also detected and seized. It had an estimated street value of around €20,000 and was found in two parcels destined for addressed in France. 

In another incident at Wexford District Court this morning, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order following a seizure of £8,000 (€9,330) in cash. The sum was taken from a vehicle that had come by ferry from Cherbourg, France.

A man from Croatia who is living in Ireland was questioned.  

Investigations in all seizures are ongoing. 

Orla Dwyer
