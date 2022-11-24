Poll: Should the possession of cannabis for personal use be decriminalised?

A BILL IS being brought before the Dáil today to decriminalise the possession of small amounts of cannabis for personal use.

The Bill, being brought forward by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny, would amend the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 to enable a person who is at least 18 years of age to have possession, for the person’s personal use, of 7 grams of cannabis or 2.5 grams of cannabis resin.

“People often confuse the term decriminalisation and legalisation and do not understand the difference between the two. Decriminalisation of cannabis is simply removing the criminal penalties attached to the person, it does not make cannabis legal,” Kenny writes in The Journal today.

So, today we want to know: Should the possession of cannabis for personal use be decriminalised?

