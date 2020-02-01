Cannabis worth over €100,000 seized in Cork and Dublin raids

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and around €110,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and plants seized in Cork and Dublin.

Shortly after 9pm on Thursday evening in Mitchelstown, gardaí from the Fermoy Roads policing unit stopped a car on the M8.

Officers searched the car and found €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, along with €1,000 in cash in the boot.

Source: Garda Press Office

Two men – in their 20s and 30s – were arrested at the scene and brought to Fermoy Garda Station.

They were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. They were due to appear before a special sitting of Cork city District Court this morning at 11am.

As part of the same investigation, a search was carried out by gardaí attached to the K Community Action Team at a house in Hollystown, Dublin 15 later that evening.

Source: Garda Press Office

Suspected cannabis worth €76,000, €8,000 in cash and four pop-up tents containing €14,000 of suspected cannabis plants with growing and ventilation equipment was seized.

Furthermore, 3,000 suspected counterfeit euro, dollars and sterling notes were seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He was due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 10.30am this morning.

A third search in Meath didn’t lead to any fresh discoveries or arrests.

Speaking in Fermoy, Superintendent John Deasy said: “Yesterday’s seizure highlights the dedication of our Roads Policing Units to not only reduce the deaths on our roads, but to deny criminals access to the road network throughout the country.”

