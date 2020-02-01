This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cannabis worth over €100,000 seized in Cork and Dublin raids

Three men were arrested as part of the garda probe.

By Sean Murray Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 11:56 AM
1 hour ago 3,001 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4988800
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and around €110,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and plants seized in Cork and Dublin.

Shortly after 9pm on Thursday evening in Mitchelstown, gardaí from the Fermoy Roads policing unit stopped a car on the M8.

Officers searched the car and found €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, along with €1,000 in cash in the boot.

Cork Source: Garda Press Office

Two men – in their 20s and 30s – were arrested at the scene and brought to Fermoy Garda Station. 

They were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. They were due to appear before a special sitting of Cork city District Court this morning at 11am.

As part of the same investigation, a search was carried out by gardaí attached to the K Community Action Team at a house in Hollystown, Dublin 15 later that evening. 

Dublin Source: Garda Press Office

Suspected cannabis worth €76,000, €8,000 in cash and four pop-up tents containing €14,000 of suspected cannabis plants with growing and ventilation equipment was seized.

Furthermore, 3,000 suspected counterfeit euro, dollars and sterling notes were seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He was due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 10.30am this morning.

A third search in Meath didn’t lead to any fresh discoveries or arrests.

Speaking in Fermoy, Superintendent John Deasy said: “Yesterday’s seizure highlights the dedication of our Roads Policing Units to not only reduce the deaths on our roads, but to deny criminals access to the road network throughout the country.”

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

