This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 25 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí believe 'incredibly potent' cannabis on Irish streets due to shortages caused by Covid-19

The new cannabis is arriving through Dublin Port from the UK.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 6:00 AM
49 minutes ago 2,017 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082138
A file photo of garda cannabis seizure.
Image: RollingNews.ie
A file photo of garda cannabis seizure.
A file photo of garda cannabis seizure.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS strain of cannabis is being imported into Ireland from the UK due to a shortage of usual supply caused by a mixture of raids and the coronavirus pandemic, gardaí believe.

The strain of the plant, called ‘Wedding Cake’ often has a THC content of up to 25%. THC is the psychoactive part of the drug which causes a high. THC content at that level is considered an extremely strong form of the drug meaning those with underlying mental health issues, or first-time users, might be at a greater risk of adverse effects from using this drug. 

One website offering details of the strain says that it is an “absolute THC powerhouse” and is “not recommended for cannabis-consuming novices”. 

“Even more experienced users should approach this strain with caution,” it adds. 

Many dealers are, at this time, struggling to get more stock to sell, causing them to call in debts from users who have not yet paid up.

Sources familiar with the drug trade in Dublin’s inner city said that the supply shortage has caused tensions between dealers and their customers. 

“Normally, continued supply meant that dealers could continue giving customers credit. No supply means no cash for a lot of the young guys meaning they’re calling in a lot of debts all at once. Many people haven’t got that cash and are now in danger of being attacked or intimidated for money,” one source explained.

The newest strain of cannabis is arriving in through Dublin Port from the UK, gardaí believe.

Officers have been enjoying a a successful period of drug seizures with grow houses discovered and shut down in a number of counties in recent months.

Previously, these seizures would have been a slight headache for the dealers and suppliers but the pressure has been compounded by the lack of a steady stream of drugs coming into the State. 

“Dribs and drabs” of drugs are still making their way onto the capital’s streets, according to those in the know, but there is not a steady supply. 

Cocaine supplies in the capital still remain high, however, as there is no night trade to sell to. This has resulted in cocaine dealers attempting to stock up on cannabis, which according to gardaí, is the drug of choice during the current shutdown.

Earlier this month, we spoke to someone with knowledge of the drug trade in Drogheda, Louth, who echoed what is happening in Dublin and across towns and cities nationwide.

“Cocaine is on its knees now. It’s either not coming in or there is no demand for it as everyone isn’t out on a Saturday night. What is happening and this is just from chatting around the town, is that the demand for cannabis has increased significantly,” he told this publication. 

Dealers have also been seen trading insults and threats on social media in recent days as they try to secure as much stock as possible. 

Gardaí fear that this may cause disputes which have the possibility to escalate in the coming weeks.        

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie