This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Significant' amount of suspected cannabis plants destroyed following grow-house fire

The fire broke out in a bed in Bruff, Co Limerick in the early hours of yesterday morning.

By David Raleigh Monday 4 Feb 2019, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 5,461 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4476809
Bruff, Co Limerick
Image: Google Maps
Bruff, Co Limerick
Bruff, Co Limerick
Image: Google Maps

A MAJOR GARDA investigation is underway after a “significant” amount of suspected cannabis plants were found destroyed in a fire at a “grow-house” in Bruff, Co Limerick, garda sources said.

The blaze broke out in a shed located just off the Palatine Road on the outskirts of the town, shortly before 5am yesterday.

Adjoining properties were not damaged in the fire.

Two gardaí on patrol at the time spotted smoke billowing from the roof of the shed, and alerted Limerick City and County Fire Service.

The grow-house operation was then discovered after firefighters put out the blaze, sources said.

The fire completely gutted the building and caused the corrugated and thatched roof to cave in.

Munster Fire Control received a report of “a derelict house fire” at 4.51am yesterday.
Three units from Kilmallock Fire Service and one unit from Charleville, north Cork, including a water tanker and three fire tenders, put out the fire.

Gardaí have spent the past 24-48 hours “digging through the rubble” to recover as much potential evidence as possible in what is an ongoing probe into the suspected cannabis factory.

Garda sources described the value of the operation as “significant”.

Investigators have been able to recover an amount of preserved suspected cannabis plants which are to be transported to the garda forensic science laboratory in Dublin for further examination.

“Gardaí spotted the fire and pulled up beside the shed which is next to a cottage. The shed went completely up in flames and it was they discovered the alleged criminal activity,” a garda source said.

It’s a typical grow-house. We are still recovering stuff at the moment. The scene is still sealed off.

“We had a digger there all day going through the rubble to see if we can retrieve more.”

The source would not say how much the operation was worth.

“We are talking a significant amount. We’ve no idea how long it’s been there. The investigation is in the early stages.”

The main road from Limerick into the town was closed all day yesterday, and the scene remains sealed off tonight, pending an ongoing garda technical examination of the property and surrounding lands.

The Divisional Drugs Unit based at Henry Street in Limerick city is now leading the investigation.

In an official garda statement, a garda spokesman said: “No injuries were sustained in the incident. The results of the garda examination will determine the course of any garda investigation.”

In a follow-up statement, they confirmed: “Gardaí recovered a small number of cannabis plants from the premises following a fire”.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing,” they added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'One occupant visible' in wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane
    67,802  18
    2
    		Emiliano Sala's missing plane has been found
    63,025  25
    3
    		OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    43,721  74
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped plans to sell hats, knives and tea towels to keep its Grafton Street outlet alive
    724  0
    2
    		'We can't move fast and break things': Why FoodMarble is pacing itself despite €1m in sales
    342  0
    3
    		Poll: Are you preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
    115  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - Matt Williams' harsh words leaves a nation finding solace in the GAA
    68,260  52
    2
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    47,610  36
    3
    		'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    22,147  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Meghan Markle's message to sex workers has divided opinion
    11,595  1
    2
    		Poll: Are wedding invites the bane of your life or the highlights of your year?
    7,208  7
    3
    		Bradley Cooper was absolutely terrified when Gaga invited him on stage in Vegas
    6,344  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby
    Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner's teenage son in the stomach
    HEALTH
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    'Rats out of the HSE': Protesters want external probe into claims abortion details were leaked
    COURT
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    Judge questions whether property developer who owes over €1m accepts responsibility for tax offences
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    IRELAND
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in to see Ireland's opening Six Nations game on Saturday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie