Dublin: 10°C Monday 14 December 2020
€58k worth of suspected cannabis seized after gardaí discover grow house in Leitrim

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 14 Dec 2020, 2:44 PM
55 minutes ago 1,991 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5299337
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €58,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb after discovering a grow house in Co Leitrim. 

The detected was made in Dromahair yesterday at around 2pm when members of the Sligo Leitrim Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the village. 

During the course of the search, gardaí found two rooms had been converted to grow cannabis plants. 

Gardaí seized €56,000 worth of cannabis plants, a further €2,000 in cannabis herb and a small quantity of cocaine. 

All drugs seized will be sent for analysis. 

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

