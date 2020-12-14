€58k worth of suspected cannabis seized after gardaí discover grow house in Leitrim

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €58,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb after discovering a grow house in Co Leitrim.

The detected was made in Dromahair yesterday at around 2pm when members of the Sligo Leitrim Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the village.

During the course of the search, gardaí found two rooms had been converted to grow cannabis plants.

Gardaí seized €56,000 worth of cannabis plants, a further €2,000 in cannabis herb and a small quantity of cocaine.

All drugs seized will be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.