Monday 5 April 2021
Man arrested after gardaí uncover 'sophisticated cannabis grow house'

€124,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized during the search in Co Roscommon today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 5 Apr 2021, 7:35 PM
The grow house in Boyle
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €124,000 worth of cannabis herb following the search of a residence in Boyle, Co Roscommon, today.

Gardaí attached to the Longford and Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit obtained a search warrant for the premises following intelligence received relating to the sale and supply of drugs in Boyle.

During the course of the search, which took place shortly after midday, gardaí discovered “a sophisticated grow house where three rooms had been adapted to the cultivation of cannabis plants”.

Gardaí seized 55 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity, as well as 4kg of harvested cannabis herb.

The estimated street value of all drugs seized is €124,000. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested during the search operation and taken to Castlerea Garda Station where he is currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

