Monday 2 August 2021
Half a million euro worth of cannabis plant and herb seized at Navan growhouse

Gardaí carried out the search a property at Kilmainhamwood, Co Meath at 8.30am today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 2 Aug 2021, 7:57 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána

OVER HALF A million euro worth of suspected cannabis plants and herbs have been seized by Gardaí after a search operation was carried out in Navan this morning.

Gardaí attached to the Navan Garda Station and local gardaí carried out a search operation a property at Kilmainhamwood, Co Meath at around 8.30am today.

A grow house was located in a shed beside the house and a total of 76 cannabis plants at an “advanced” state of growth were seized, along with 20 vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb.

During the search, 36 further vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb were also located by Gardaí.

E7zj4CeX0AYD8Ff Source: An Garda Síochána

The estimated street value of the seizure is €560,000, subject to analysis, Gardaí said. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A warrant for the search was issued under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84. 

No arrests were made during the course of the search.

Investigations ongoing.

