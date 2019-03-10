Photos: Three arrested after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house

GARDAÍ IN SLIGO have arrested three people after discovering a large quantity of cannabis.
The drugs were found during the search of a house at Cloonloo at around noon yesterday.
During the search, they discovered a cannabis cultivation operation, containing around 250 cannabis plants as well as processed cannabis herb.
Subject to analysis, the drugs have a street value of €200,000.
A man and woman in their 30s, and a man in his late 20s, were arrested at the scene.
They’ve been detained at Ballymote Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
COMMENTS (3)