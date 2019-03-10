This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Photos: Three arrested after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house

Gardaí discovered a significant cannabis cultivation operation in rural Cloonloo.

By Sean Murray Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 1:18 PM
28 minutes ago 2,261 Views 3 Comments
53822743_10156797023268001_7831025827985752064_n Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN SLIGO have arrested three people after discovering a large quantity of cannabis.

The drugs were found during the search of a house at Cloonloo at around noon yesterday.

During the search, they discovered a cannabis cultivation operation, containing around 250 cannabis plants as well as processed cannabis herb.

53121376_10156797024128001_870552015057453056_n Source: An Garda Síochána

Subject to analysis, the drugs have a street value of €200,000.

A man and woman in their 30s, and a man in his late 20s, were arrested at the scene.

53353379_10156797022568001_9004506039663460352_n Source: An Garda Síochána

They’ve been detained at Ballymote Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

