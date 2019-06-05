This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged after estimated €127,000 worth of cannabis plants and herb found in Meath

The drugs were found during a search of a house in the Mill Lane area of Stamullen yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4669475
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been charged following the discovery of an estimated €127,000 worth of cannabis plants and herb in Co Meath. 

An Garda Síochána’s Meath Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search on a house in the Mill Lane area of Stamullen yesterday as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Meath area. 

The search resulted in the discovery of 22 cannabis plants (pending analysis) and around 5.5kg of cannabis herb (pending analysis) with an estimated value of just over €127,000. 

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

One man was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

The other man was charged in relation to the incident and appeared before Dundalk District Court earlier today. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged 

Hayley Halpin
