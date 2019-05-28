This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cannabis was the most common illegal drug detected in drivers in 2018

An awareness campaign is being launched to tackle what Transport Minister Shane Ross called “killer behaviour”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 28 May 2019, 10:42 PM
9 minutes ago 359 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4658757
Image: Shutterstock/InnerVisionPRO
Image: Shutterstock/InnerVisionPRO

AHEAD OF A road safety awareness campaign for the Bank Holiday weekend, Gardaí have released a number of statistics about those caught under the influence.

Gardai report a 15% increase in DUI arrests (alcohol or drugs) in first four months of the year; cannabis is the most common illegal drug detected. There were 2,694 arrests for DUI from Jan-April 2019, versus 2,343 for Jan-April 2018.

Gardaí have also said that 62 people have died on Irish roads this year – that’s compared with 58 people who died in the same period last year.

Drug drivers are being targeted over the June Bank Holiday weekend, it was announced today, at the launch of a bank holiday safety drive by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), An Garda Síochána and the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS).

The MBRS has reported a rise of approximately 43% in the number of blood and urine specimens received for alcohol and drugs testing in the first four months of the year when compared to the same period in 2018.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said that “awareness raising campaigns have made a big contribution to tackling this killer behaviour” such as speeding, mobile phone use and non-wearing of seatbelts.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said that: “An Garda Síochána is aware that many people will be travelling on the roads over the bank holiday weekend. Our priority is to ensure that people who use the road are not put at risk by the minority of drivers who drive while under the influence of an intoxicant. Intoxicated driving, whether alcohol or drugs, causes huge risk to all road users.”

The RSA will also be running its digital awareness campaign called Uvula, which is aimed at young drivers highlighting that drivers can lie about drug driving, but the Draeger 5000 drug testing machine cannot.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie