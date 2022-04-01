Cannabis resin weighing 210kg and valued at €1.2m seized in Dublin

The seizure was part of a Garda investigation targeting serious organised crime.

CANNABIS RESIN VALUED at an estimated €1.2m and weighing 210kg has been seized in an operation targeting organised crime in Dublin.

Two males, aged in their 40s and 20s, were arrested and are currently detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Tallaght Garda Station.

Gardaí attached to the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles in the Brittas area of Co Dublin and searched a business premises in the Tallaght area of south Dublin earlier today resulting in the find.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeted at serious organised crime.

A Garda spokesman said the resin has an estimated street sale value of €1.2 million.

Investigations are continuing.