Cannabis resin weighing 210kg and valued at €1.2m seized in Dublin

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
CANNABIS RESIN VALUED at an estimated €1.2m and weighing 210kg has been seized in an operation targeting organised crime in Dublin.
Two males, aged in their 40s and 20s, were arrested and are currently detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Tallaght Garda Station.
Gardaí attached to the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles in the Brittas area of Co Dublin and searched a business premises in the Tallaght area of south Dublin earlier today resulting in the find.
The operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeted at serious organised crime.
A Garda spokesman said the resin has an estimated street sale value of €1.2 million.
Investigations are continuing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)