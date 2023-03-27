Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 27 March 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Revenue
# Drugs
Man arrested at Dublin Airport with €544,000 worth of cannabis in his luggage
During the course of the search approximately 27kg of suspected cannabis was found.
1.4k
0
21 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following the seizure of 27 kilogrammes of cannabis by Revenue Customs Service at Dublin Airport yesterday evening.

At approximately 5pm, a man who arrived in Dublin Airport was stopped by Revenue Customs personnel after disembarking a flight from Johannesburg, via Dubai.

During the course of the search approximately 27kg of suspected cannabis was found.

The drugs were discovered concealed within vacuum packed packages in the passenger’s luggage and are estimated at €544,000 (analysis pending).

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in North County Dublin, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags