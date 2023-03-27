Man arrested at Dublin Airport with €544,000 worth of cannabis in his luggage

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following the seizure of 27 kilogrammes of cannabis by Revenue Customs Service at Dublin Airport yesterday evening.

At approximately 5pm, a man who arrived in Dublin Airport was stopped by Revenue Customs personnel after disembarking a flight from Johannesburg, via Dubai.

During the course of the search approximately 27kg of suspected cannabis was found.

The drugs were discovered concealed within vacuum packed packages in the passenger’s luggage and are estimated at €544,000 (analysis pending).

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in North County Dublin, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.