Over €1.4 million worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

HERBAL CANNABIS WORTH an estimated €1.4 million was seized last Friday in Dublin, Revenue has said.

In a statement, it said that officers conducted a search – under warrant – of a premises in the Coolock area of Dublin .

With the help of detector dog Robbie, 71kg of herbal cannabis was discovered.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Custom Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Revenue added: “This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting the illegal activities of organised crime groups. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”