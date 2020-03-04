Cannabis worth over €35,000 seized at Dublin Mail Centre

HERBAL CANNABIS WITH an estimated value of €35,950 was seized during routine operations by Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre yesterday.

The illegal drugs weighed 1.8kg in total and were discovered in 13 separate parcels, all of which originated from the United States.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘model car’, ‘sweets’, ‘chocolate’ and ‘Pez dispensers’. All parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Between 1 January and 29 February of this year, Revenue officers in mail centres nationwide have detected and seized drugs with an estimated value of €1.2 million.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they have been advised to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.