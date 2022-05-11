#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 11 May 2022
Gardaí discover cannabis worth over €70,000 in underground bunker in Galway

Two people were arrested at the scene.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 11 May 2022
Galway Seizure 2 The underground bunker Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis worth in excess of €70,000 and arrested two people following a search in Dunmore, Co Galway, yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí carried out the search under warrant.

During the search gardaí discovered an underground bunker at the premises. Cannabis plants worth €52,800 and cannabis herb valued at €11,500 were seized.

Galway 3 The seized plants Source: Garda Press Office

A woman, aged in her 60s, and a man, aged in his 30s, were both arrested at the scene.

They are currently being detained at Galway Divisional Headquarters under section two of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

A follow-up search was carried out in Galway city later in the evening and a further €6,000 worth of cannabis herb was discovered.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Órla Ryan
