Cannabis worth €70,000 seized and two men arrested in Kildare

The cannabis that was seized by gardaí yesterday.

CANNABIS HERB WITH an estimated value of €70,000 was seized by gardaí during a search of a plot of land in Kilmeague in Co Kildare yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Naas Drugs Unit, assisted by regular units, searched a plot of land in Kilmeague on foot of a search warrant, as part of an intelligence-led operation.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.

Two men, aged 28 years and 33 years, were arrested at the scene and both are currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of section two of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.