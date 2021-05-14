Man arrested after cannabis worth €300,000 seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man after the seizure of €300,000 worth of cannabis and €5,000 in cash in a search operation in north county Dublin.

Yesterday, gardaí searched a house in the Lusk area as part of an ongoing investigation targeting local drugs distribution networks.

During the course of the search, 21 packages of cannabis herb were found along with smaller amounts of cannabis resin and cocaine.

Gardaí also found packaging equipment and paraphernalia associated with the sale and supply of drugs. €5,000 in case was also seized.

A man in his early 40s has been arrested and detained at Balbriggan Garda Station. The drugs will be sent for analysis.