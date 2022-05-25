Cannabis worth €2.8 million seized at Rosslare Europort

A photo of the seizure made by Revenue

A photo of the seizure made by Revenue

ALMOST 140KGS OF cannabis, with an estimated value of €2.8 million, has been seized at Rosslare Europort today.

The seizure was made this evening by Revenue officers after they stopped and searched a Spanish registered articulated lorry and trailer that had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

In a statement from Revenue this evening, the drugs were discovered concealed within a consignment of vegetables.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the seizure and is currently being held in Wexford Garda Station.

Advertisement

Revenue have said that investigations are ongoing.