Man charged after €316k worth of cannabis seized

A MAN HAS been charged after he was seen by gardaí discarding a cardboard box containing €316,500 worth of suspected cannabis and fleeing the area in Dublin.

The man in his 20s has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí conducting mobile patrols in a housing estate in Tallaght at around 11.30am yesterday morning saw the man discard a large cardboard box and flee the area on foot.

He was pursued by gardaí and apprehended a short distance away. The cardboard box was searched and the cannabis herb was seized.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

