Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 30 December 2020
Man charged after €316k worth of cannabis seized

The man was seen by gardaí discarding a large cardboard box containing the suspected drugs.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 8:26 AM
Cannabis seized by gardaí yesterday.
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook
Cannabis seized by gardaí yesterday.
Cannabis seized by gardaí yesterday.
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook

A MAN HAS been charged after he was seen by gardaí discarding a cardboard box containing €316,500 worth of suspected cannabis and fleeing the area in Dublin.

The man in his 20s has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí conducting mobile patrols in a housing estate in Tallaght at around 11.30am yesterday morning saw the man discard a large cardboard box and flee the area on foot.

He was pursued by gardaí and apprehended a short distance away. The cardboard box was searched and the cannabis herb was seized.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis. 

