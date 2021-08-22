Man arrested as cannabis worth €63,000 seized in Waterford city

€63,000 worth of cannabis and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated €63,000 in Waterford City.

Gardaí ­searched a residential property on the Old Tramore Road at about 6.30pm yesterday evening as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, €63,000 worth of cannabis, subject to analysis, and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Waterford Garda station.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Waterford District Court on 7 September.

