Man arrested as cannabis worth €63,000 seized in Waterford city

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated €63,000 in Waterford City.
Gardaí searched a residential property on the Old Tramore Road at about 6.30pm yesterday evening as part of Operation Tara.
During the course of the search, €63,000 worth of cannabis, subject to analysis, and other drug paraphernalia was seized.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Waterford Garda station.
The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Waterford District Court on 7 September.
Comments are closed as the man has been charged.
