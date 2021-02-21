One arrested and €70,000 worth of cannabis seized in Westmeath

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €70,000 worth of cannabis after a search operation in Mullingar, Co Westmeath yesterday.
At around 5:30pm, Gardaí from the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in Ardleigh Gate in Mullingar, where they found approximately 3.5 kilos of suspected cannabis.
The drugs are estimated at a value of €70,000 and will be sent on to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
A man in his 30s has since been arrested and is currently being detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
An investigation is currently ongoing.
