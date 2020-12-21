#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seize €360k worth of cannabis and shotgun in Sligo and Leitrim searches

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the seizure.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 21 Dec 2020, 4:42 PM
6 minutes ago 313 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5307887
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis herb worth €360,000 and a shotgun in searches carried out in Sligo and Leitrim over the last two days.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with these seizures and is being detained in Ballymote garda station.

Yesterday afternoon gardaí seized a vehicle for breaches of road traffic legislation in Sligo town. This led to the discovery of a number of packages which contained 17.5kg of suspected cannabis herb (pending analysis). Gardaí said this is believed to be valued at €350,000.

In a follow up search in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, gardaí seized a shotgun and cannabis herb estimated to be worth €10,000. The searches at this location continued today.

