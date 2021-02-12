Third of a tonne of cannabis found by gardaí in €7.4 million Kildare seizure

OVER A THIRD of a tonne of suspected cannabis herb has been seized by gardaí in a drugs operation in Kildare yesterday.

Gardaí say that 374 kg of the controlled substance was found during the course of the operation, with the value of the seizure being estimated at €7.4 million.

Two men, aged 46 and 49, were arrested as part of the operation and are currently being held at Naas Garda Station. They can be held by gardaí for up to 24 hours.

The operation involved gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Special Crime Task Force.

Head of Organised and Serious Crime Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said this morning that gardaí are continuing their efforts against the supply of drugs in “challenging circumstances”

“The significant success being achieved by members of the Garda Síochána throughout the organisation in tackling serious and organised crime in the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, is outstanding and reflects their considerable ability and dedication,” he said.