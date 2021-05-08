€200,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized by Gardaí in connection with Kilmore seizure

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €200,000 worth of suspected cannabis in an operation in connection with a previous seizure in Co Cavan

The operation was a follow-up to a previous operation that took place on Wednesday, where €72,000 worth of cannabis was seized by Gardaí in Kilmore, Co Cavan.

The cannabis was discovered in a premises in the Kilmore area.

One woman (37) was arrested but was released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation took place as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups in the Kilmore area.

A joint intelligence-led operation was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the DMR North Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations are currently ongoing.