Saturday 8 May 2021
€200,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized by Gardaí in connection with Kilmore seizure

Investigations are currently ongoing.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 8 May 2021, 6:40 PM
By Tadgh McNally Saturday 8 May 2021, 6:40 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5432186
Cannabis seized by Gardaí today
Image: An Garda Síochána
Cannabis seized by Gardaí today
Cannabis seized by Gardaí today
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €200,000 worth of suspected cannabis in an operation in connection with a previous seizure in Co Cavan

The operation was a follow-up to a previous operation that took place on Wednesday, where €72,000 worth of cannabis was seized by Gardaí in Kilmore, Co Cavan.

The cannabis was discovered in a premises in the Kilmore area.

One woman (37) was arrested but was released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation took place as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups in the Kilmore area.

A joint intelligence-led operation was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the DMR North Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

