€200,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized by Gardaí in connection with Kilmore seizure

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €200,000 worth of suspected cannabis in an operation in connection with a previous seizure in Co Cavan
The operation was a follow-up to a previous operation that took place on Wednesday, where €72,000 worth of cannabis was seized by Gardaí in Kilmore, Co Cavan.
The cannabis was discovered in a premises in the Kilmore area.
One woman (37) was arrested but was released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The operation took place as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups in the Kilmore area.
A joint intelligence-led operation was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the DMR North Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.
Investigations are currently ongoing.
