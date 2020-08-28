This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 August, 2020
Man found with €120,000 worth of cannabis after gardaí see him throwing bag over wall

The incident happened in Dublin 7.

By Órla Ryan Friday 28 Aug 2020, 9:27 AM
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s and seized €120,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin 7.

While on patrol in Montpelier Gardens gardaí observed a male throwing a bag over a wall shortly before 7.30pm yesterday.

As a result, gardaí searched the man and his vehicle and discovered €120,000 worth of cannabis herb (pending analysis).

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

A second man in his 20s was also arrested at the scene. He has since been released without charged with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

