Man found with €120,000 worth of cannabis after gardaí see him throwing bag over wall

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s and seized €120,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin 7.

While on patrol in Montpelier Gardens gardaí observed a male throwing a bag over a wall shortly before 7.30pm yesterday.

As a result, gardaí searched the man and his vehicle and discovered €120,000 worth of cannabis herb (pending analysis).

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

A second man in his 20s was also arrested at the scene. He has since been released without charged with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.