€240,000 worth of herbal cannabis seized in Dublin Airport

REVENUE OFFICERS AT Dublin Airport have seized €240,000 worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport.
Some 12kg of the illegal drugs were discovered as part of a routine profiling.
They were concealed in an air cargo consignment described as “clothes”, Revenue said today. The cargo originated from an address in the US and was destined for a Dublin address.
Investigations are ongoing.
