Cannabis worth €1.3 million seized in Co Meath

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED approximately €1.3 million worth of cannabis following a search operation in Co Meath last night.
Officers discovered a cannabis grow house during a search at a premises in Ashbourne shortly before 9pm on Saturday.
Approximately 1,100 cannabis plants, pending analysis, were discovered during the search operation.
No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.
