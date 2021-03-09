Gardaí seize €220k worth of cannabis and €18k in cash after raid in north Dublin

GARDAÍ SEIZED €220,000 worth of cannabis along with €18,000 in cash following a search operation in the Finglas area on Tuesday, 9th March 2021.

Shortly before 10am, Garda units from Finglas Station and Blanchardstown carried out a search of a house in the Charlestown area. The search was conducted as part of ongoing investigations in to the sale and distribution of illicit drugs in north Dublin area.

A number of other items linked to drugs distribution were also seized including bagging, weighing scales, cutting knives and documentation.

Two women aged in their 20s were arrested at the scene and taken to Finglas Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They can be held for up to seven days.