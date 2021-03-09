Gardaí seize €220k worth of cannabis and €18k in cash after raid in north Dublin

GARDAÍ SEIZED €220,000 worth of cannabis along with €18,000 in cash following a search operation in the Finglas area on Tuesday, 9th March 2021.
Two women aged in their 20s were arrested at the scene and taken to Finglas Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They can be held for up to seven days.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)