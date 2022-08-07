€300,000 worth of cannabis seized in Tipperary and Carlow

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED approximately €300,000 worth of suspected cannabis and arrested two men, following a number of searches conducted in counties Tipperary and Carlow as part of Operation Tara on Saturday.
At approximately 10.50am yesterday, gardaí from Nenagh intercepted a vehicle on the M7 Motorway at Lisatunny.
During the course of a search of this vehicle, approximately €100,000 of suspected cannabis was located within a concealed compartment in the boot and seized by gardaí. The two male occupants of the car were arrested.
During the course of a follow-up operation at a residence on the Tullow Road in county Carlow at approximately 3pm, gardaí conducted a search of a vehicle on the property and approximately €200,000 of suspected cannabis was located within a concealed compartment and seized.
All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
The two arrested men, aged in their 40s and 30s, are currently being detained at Nenagh Garda Station under the provisions of section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The searches were carried out as a result of ongoing investigations by gardaí into the activities of an organised crime group by gardaí in the eastern region and in county Tipperary.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS