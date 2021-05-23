#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 23 May 2021
Gardaí in Lucan seize €60,000 worth of cannabis after following man in taxi

When he saw the patrol car, the man threw a number of items from the vehicle.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 23 May 2021, 3:21 PM
Screenshot 2021-05-23 14.57.46 Some of the seized drugs Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ SEIZED €60,000 worth of cannabis in Lucan in Dublin yesterday.

When on patrol on Ballyowen Road yesterday afternoon, gardaí observed a man getting into a taxi. When he saw the patrol car, the man threw a number of items from the vehicle.

Gardaí stopped the taxi, arrested the 20-year-old man and recovered two phones and cannabis with an estimated street value of €10,000 (subject to analysis).

The man was arrested and taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where he was detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Screenshot 2021-05-23 14.57.31 Some of the seized drugs Source: Garda Press Office

During a follow-up search under warrant, a property was searched in Lucan and 2.5kg of cannabis (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €50,000 was also seized.

The man has since been charged in relation to the seizure and was released on bail to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday 17 June at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

