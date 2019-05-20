Man (40s) arrested after cannabis worth over €60,000 seized in Kildare

A MAN HAS been arrested after over €60,000 in cannabis was seized at a growhouse in Newbridge, Co Kildare yesterday.

Gardaí in Newbridge searched a house in Rosconnell, Newbridge yesterday afternoon after a warrant was obtained.

A growhouse was found, and a man was subsequently arrested.

A quantity of cannabis was seized at different stages of growth, with an estimated street value in excess of €60,000 (an estimation which is subject to analysis).

The man, who is aged in his mid 40s and is originally from eastern Europe, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.