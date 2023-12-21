Cannabis worth nearly €480,000 seized in Tallaght

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis worth almost €480,000 in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The drugs were discovered during two searches, one in a vehicle and one in a house, yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí stopped a vehicle on Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght at 8pm yesterday.

During the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated value of €100,000 (analysis pending) was seized.

A woman in her 40s and male in his late teens were arrested at the scene and taken to a garda station in south Dublin.

Both are currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

At approximately 9.30pm last night, gardaí with the Tallaght District Drug Unit searched a residential property under warrant.

During the course of this search cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €378,000 (analysis pending) was seized.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a darda station in South Dublin. He is also currently detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks – at local national, international levels – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, and sale and supply of controlled drugs.