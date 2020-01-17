This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 January, 2020
Man (30s) arrested after gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cannabis in Sligo

By Adam Daly Friday 17 Jan 2020, 11:45 AM
13 minutes ago 476 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4969072
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the Sligo area. 

Gardaí attached to Ballymote District and Sligo Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of property in Castle Burn, Ballymote yesterday. 

During the search, gardaí seized a sum of cash and cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000, pending further analysis. 

The man was arrested and taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he is currently detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

“He remains in custody and investigations are ongoing,” said a garda spokesperson. 

