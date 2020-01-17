Man (30s) arrested after gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cannabis in Sligo

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the Sligo area.

Gardaí attached to Ballymote District and Sligo Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of property in Castle Burn, Ballymote yesterday.

During the search, gardaí seized a sum of cash and cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000, pending further analysis.

The man was arrested and taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he is currently detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

“He remains in custody and investigations are ongoing,” said a garda spokesperson.