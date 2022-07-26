Gardaí seize over €500,000 of cannabis from Tipperary growhouse

GARDAÍ ATTACHED TO the Nenagh District have seized cannabis with a value in excess of €500,000 following a search operation in Co Tipperary last night.

Shortly before 8pm, Gardaí conducted a search of premises in the Lorrha area of Tipperary and located a grow house on the property.

Advertisement

A significant number of cannabis plants (pending analysis) along with other drug paraphernalia was discovered during the operation.

The search was part of Operation Tara, launched last July, which seeks to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.