Friday 22 April 2022
Over €200,000 worth of cannabis seized from Westmeath shed

The drugs will be sent forward for analysis.

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 22 Apr 2022, 12:43 PM
A SEIZURE OF over €200,000 worth of cannabis has been made in Westmeath.

Gardaí attached to Mullingar and the Divisonal Drugs Unit made the discovery at a shed in the village of Tyrellspass yesterday.

The cannabis herb is estimated to be worth €206,400 and will be sent for laboratory analysis.

Tyrellspass Seizure 1 Cannabis herb stored at the shed off Main Street in the Westmeath village Source: Garda Press Office

Gardaí, who were conducting the search as part of Operation Tara, also seized a car and recovered a number of tools and mobile phones.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

