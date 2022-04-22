Over €200,000 worth of cannabis seized from Westmeath shed

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A SEIZURE OF over €200,000 worth of cannabis has been made in Westmeath.
Gardaí attached to Mullingar and the Divisonal Drugs Unit made the discovery at a shed in the village of Tyrellspass yesterday.
The cannabis herb is estimated to be worth €206,400 and will be sent for laboratory analysis.
Gardaí, who were conducting the search as part of Operation Tara, also seized a car and recovered a number of tools and mobile phones.
A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.
