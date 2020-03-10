This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
CAO applications show drop in languages, arts and agriculture

A total of 72,973 applications were received by CAO by the due date on 1 February.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 6:00 AM
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

A TOTAL OF 72,973 applications were received by the Central Applications Office (CAO) by the due date of 1 February this year, a decrease of 61 on last year. 

Of this number, 7,273 applications came from students who were over 23 years of age – down 560 (-7.1%) applications from last year. 

The figures for different categories show increases and decreases for interest in different course categories. 

There was a significant decrease in people applying for Journalism & Information courses from 1,994 last year to 1,619 in 2020 (a drop of 19%). Meanwhile, there was a 43% jump in people applying for Transport Services courses, up to 297 applications. 

In terms of first preferences, there were 4,372 for Languages (a 5% decrease) and 3,070 for Mathematics (up 5%). 

A total of 34,070 people applied for Arts courses, marking a 5% decrease on the previous year. 

Agriculture also saw a decrease in applications from 1,919 last year to 1,769 (a difference of 8%). 

There was a jump in the number of people applying for Pharmacy, from 2,090 to 2,251 – an 8% rise. Primary and Secondary Education courses also saw a slight rise each of 2%. 

Meanwhile, 7,252 applicants indicated they wished to be considered for Disability Access Route to Education (DARE) – an increase of 4% on last year.

A total of 11,066 applicants indicated they wished to be considered for The Higher Education Access Route (HEAR) – a decrease of 1.5% from 2019.

Data at this stage on applications is subject to change when Late Applications are taken into account and when the Change of Mind facility closes on 1 July.

