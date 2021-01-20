CAO surge sees thousands more apply for third-level courses than in previous years

THE CENTRAL APPLICATIONS Office (CAO) has received significantly more submissions for third-level courses than in previous years at this stage.

The CAO has received 66,457 applications to date, an increase of 5,070 applicants on the same date last year.

The application deadline is 5.15pm on Monday 1 February, but a reduced-fee application deadline closed today.

Those who apply to the CAO up to the 1 February must pay €45.

A late application facility will also open on 5 March and closes on the 1 May at 5.15pm, however some restrictions apply, particularly in the case of mature applicants.

The CAO’s Eileen Keleghan said the office was happy to see that so many applicants had already started their applications.

She reminded prospective applicants that the process is straightforward, and urged those interested in applying not to put off starting an application.

“Applicants do not need to enter courses at this stage, they are just required to supply their personal details, tick a box or boxes on the qualifications and assessments section, make a payment and create a password,” she said.

“We urge all mature applicants, applicants interested in restricted courses, and those applying for the DARE or HEAR schemes to apply before the 1 February at 5:15pm in order to avoid restrictions.”