CAO deadline closes with over 78k applications

THE CENTRAL APPLICATIONS Office (CAO) normal application deadline closed at 5pm today with a total of 78,184 applications.

This figure does not represent the total number of expected CAO applicants for 2023, as a late application facility opens on 6 March and closes on the 1 May at 5pm.

Last September, over 57,000 of 78,000 applicants were offered a course in the CAO’s first round of placements.

At Level 8 more than half (54%) of offers were for the applicant’s first preference and 82% of offers are for one of their top three preferences, an increase on last year’s figure of 79%.

Nine out of every 10 Level 6/7 offers are for the person’s first preference.

A Change of Course Choices facility will become available on the CAO website this Friday for all registered applicants.

This facility can be used by mature applicants to add course choices and for applicants who have forgotten to include a restricted course on their CAO application – a fee of €10 applies.

Most applicants will use the free Change of Mind facility which opens on 5 May and closes on 1 July at 5pm.

Speaking about the application process, Head of Communications for CAO, Eileen Keleghan, commented:

“Most applicants who have already applied to CAO will have opportunities to change their course choices in May or June for no extra charge. If an applicant has forgotten to apply for a restricted course, or if they are a mature applicant wishing to make changes to their courses, they should avail of our Change of Course Choices facility which opens on the 3 February and is available until 5pm on 1 March for a fee of 10 euro”.

“The Late Application facility can be used by most applicants; however, restrictions apply in the case of mature applicants. This facility becomes available on the 6 March and closes on the 1 May at 5pm. The Late Application fee is €60 for online applications,” she said.

Applicants for the DARE and/or HEAR schemes should have applied by the 1 February deadline, and must complete the online forms by the 1 March at 5pm. The deadline for submission of supporting documents for the DARE/HEAR schemes is 15 March at 5pm, and CAO advises such applicants to allow sufficient time to gather and submit the relevant documentation.

The CAO website contains a number of resources for CAO applicants including CAO Video Guides, a copy of the CAO Handbook, and resources for parents and guardians.

Visit www.cao.ie for more information.