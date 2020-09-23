#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

CAO issues almost 3,000 Round Two offers

Here’s how to check what you’ve been offered, and how long you have to think about whether you want to accept the offer.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 1:33 PM
42 minutes ago 2,925 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5212843
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

THE CENTRAL APPLICATIONS Office has issued 2,955 offers to applicants in Round Two of CAO offers.

A total of 1,923 Level 8 offers, and 1,032 Level 7/6 offers, were made to 2,630 CAO applicants in this round, the CAO said.

1,098 applicants are receiving an offer for the first time.

Of the recipients of Level 8 offers, 883 received an offer of their first preference course; for Level 7/6 offer recipients a total of 874 applicants’ first preference offers were received.

Applicants receiving an offer in this round will have until this Friday, 25 September at noon to accept their offer.

CAO communications officer, Eileen Keleghan, advises applicants to carefully consider their options and to be mindful of this Friday’s 12pm reply date by which an offer must be accepted.

She said: “Many of the applicants receiving a second round offer today may have already accepted an offer in Round One, and it is important that they take the time to decide between these courses and inform CAO before the reply date of this Friday, 25 September at noon if they wish to accept the new offer.

Accepting the new offer in Round Two will automatically cancel a previous acceptance from Round One.

Keleghan said: “If this is an applicant’s first offer they can choose to accept this offer and this will not prevent them from receiving a higher preference course in a later offer round if they are deemed eligible. It is important to note, however, that the majority of offers have been issued at this stage and this may be the only offer that they will receive.

For those who didn’t get the offer they wanted, Keleghan said that there are many other options, including further education courses which offer qualifications in their own right as well as opportunities to progress to third-level.

Related Reads

17.09.20 One in five students are appealing Leaving Cert calculated grades
07.09.20 One in five Higher Level grades reduced and a tweaking of the gender gap: How 'standardisation' changed teacher-estimated grades
07.09.20 As it happened: The Leaving Cert are in - here's how students and schools responded to the news

There are also apprenticeship schemes, taking a year out and reapplying through CAO next year; sitting one or more of the Leaving Certificate examination in November, or repeating the Leaving Certificate.

How to check your offers

Applicants can check if they have received a Round Two offer by logging in to their CAO account using the ‘My Application’ facility.

Successful applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text message if they have selected this option.

There will be no paper offer notices for Round Two.

For applicants who have already received an offer in a previous offer round, CAO provides the following advice:

  1. Accept the new offer by the ‘Reply Date’ of Friday, 25 September at noon if you prefer this course to the one that you have already accepted – this action automatically cancels your previous acceptance
  2. If you do not wish to accept the new offer you can do nothing and your previous acceptance will still stand.
  3. If you wish to defer your current offer you must contact the Admissions Office of the offering institution immediately by email with the text ‘Deferred Entry’ in the subject line of the email. See CAO Handbook page 19 or the CAO website for more information.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The CAO Available Places facility remains open, with almost 200 courses with available places advertised – this facility is free to existing applicants, and open to new applications for a fee of €45. Available Place offers are issued from Round Two. Round Three offers will be available to view from 10am on Thursday, 1 October.

For more information about the Offer and Acceptance process or Available Places visit the CAO Handbook (also available online) and watch the CAO video guides at www.cao.ie

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie