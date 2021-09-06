Round One CAO points are out tomorrow afternoon. Find them all on The Journal

#Open journalism No news is bad news

By TheJournal.ie team Monday 6 Sep 2021, 7:00 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

FOR THE SECOND year, Leaving Cert students were offered the option of calculated grades. This year, however, many also decided to take some written exams in June as per tradition. 

Tomorrow, the class of 2021 will find out what third-level offers will come from the grades and subsequent ‘points’ they received on Friday.

The Round One offers will be released at 2pm, and you can check them all on The Journal at the button below.

It’s a huge day for thousands of households – from students waiting to see if they got their first preference course, to parents wondering whether they need to start a hunt for accommodation.

Round One offers must be accepted online by 3pm on Monday 13 September. Round Two offers will then be released at 10am on Monday 20 September – and we’ll have all the points right here on The Journal later that afternoon.

Check CAO Points

