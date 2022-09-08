Thousands of people to receive college offers as 2022 CAO points to be released today

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE will receive college offers later today as this year’s first round of offers from the CAO are released.
It’s a huge day for thousands of households – from students waiting to see if they got their first preference course, to parents wondering whether they need to start a hunt for accommodation.
The Round One offers will be available to view online from 2pm today and successful applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and text message if they have selected this option. Postal offer notices will not be issued.
The reply date for Round One offers is six days later at 3pm on 14 September.
Round Two offers will be available to view online from 19 September at 10am.
You can check back here later today as The Journal will have a full list of CAO points available when they are released.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)