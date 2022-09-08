Thousands of people to receive college offers as 2022 CAO points to be released today

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE will receive college offers later today as this year’s first round of offers from the CAO are released.

It’s a huge day for thousands of households – from students waiting to see if they got their first preference course, to parents wondering whether they need to start a hunt for accommodation.

The Round One offers will be available to view online from 2pm today and successful applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and text message if they have selected this option. Postal offer notices will not be issued.

The reply date for Round One offers is six days later at 3pm on 14 September.

Round Two offers will be available to view online from 19 September at 10am.

You can check back here later today as The Journal will have a full list of CAO points available when they are released.