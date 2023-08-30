Advertisement

# CAO
The CAO points for 2023 have just been released. Find them all here
Compare every course and institution with our dedicated site.
LEAVING CERT 2023 students are finding out today what third-level offers will come from the grades and subsequent ‘points’ they received for this year’s exams.

Round One offers have now been released by the Central Applications Office (CAO) and you can check them all on The Journal at the button below.

It’s a huge day for thousands of households – from students waiting to see what college they might be attending next month, to parents wondering whether they need to start a hunt for accommodation.

The Central Applications Office said it has issued 87,075 Round One offers to 57,980 CAO applicants, comprised 52,949 Level 8 course offers and 34,126 Level 7/6 course offers.

Over 31,000 students will have received offers for their first preference course. 

Round One offers must be accepted by 3pm on Tuesday, 5 September.

Round Two offers will then be released at 2pm on 11 September – and we’ll have all the points right here on The Journal later that afternoon.

