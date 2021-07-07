6,700 CAO applicants receive Round A offers today

CAO OFFER SEASON has officially begun, with nearly 6,700 students receiving offers for Level Six, Level Seven and Level Eight courses from 10am today.

Leaving Cert results aren’t due to be released until 3 September, however some students received offers today as part of Round A.

Round A mainly concerns mature applicants, mature nursing/midwifery applicants, and people who deferred courses.

Offers were also issued to people who have completed an access course, or those who may be required to make visa arrangements.

A total of 6,698 people received an offer in this early round, 5,510 of these received a Level Eight offer and 2,408 received a Level Seven or Level Six offer.

A total of 1,220 applicants received offers on both the Level Eight and Level Seven/Six lists.

Successful applicants were contacted by email or text message with details of their offer.

All offers must be accepted before 3pm on Tuesday 13 July. Any offers not accepted will be cancelled.

CAO communications officer, Eileen Keleghan, urged anyone expecting a Round A offer to log in to their CAO accounts today.

“Successful applicants will also receive an email to the email account that they have registered on the CAO system,” she said.

Offers must be accepted by 3 pm on Tuesday next, 13 July – failure to accept an offer by the reply date will result in the offer being cancelled.

A further offer round (Round Zero) will take place on 5 August for additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants and graduate entry medicine applicants.

Applicants presenting QQI FET/FETAC qualifications for entry to courses will also receive offers on 5 August.

For all other applicants, Round One offers will be issued on 7 September. The offers will be available to view online from 2pm on that day.

Successful applicants will also receive offer notifications by email and text message, if they have selected this option. There will be no postal offer notice in any of the offer rounds.

The reply date for Round One offers is 13 September by 3pm. Round Two offers will be issued on 20 September at 10am.