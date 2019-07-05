Over 5,700 applicants receive CAO Round A offers today - here's what happens next

OVER 5,700 applicants have received a CAO Round A offer this morning.

Round A offers mainly concern mature applicants, mature nursing/midwifery applicants, and deferred applicants.

Offers are also issued to some applicants who have completed an access course, or those who may be required to make visa arrangements.

5,727 applicants received an offer in this early round. Of these, 4,616 received a Level 8 offer and 2,155 received a Level 7/6 offer.

1,044 applicants will receive an offer on both the Level 8 and Level 7/6 lists.

Successful applicants will also receive a paper offer notice by post, an email and a text message (if they have selected this option) with details of their offer.

“We urge all mature, deferred and other applicants who may be expecting an offer at this stage to log in to their CAO accounts after 6 am today to check if they have received a Round A offer,” CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan said.

“Successful applicants will also receive an email to the email account that they have registered on the CAO system.”

Round A offers must be accepted by Wednesday 10 July at 5.15pm.



Source: CAO/Vimeo

Following this round, a further offer round – Round Zero – will take place on 1 August for additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants, graduate entry medicine applicants, and applicants presenting QQI FET/FETAC qualifications for entry to courses with a quota for QQI FET/FETAC applicants.

For all other applicants, Round One offers will be issued on 15 August.

Round One offers will be available to view online from 2pm, and successful applicants will also receive offer notification by email and text message if they have selected this option. There will be no postal offer notice in Round One.

The reply date for Round One offers is 23 August at 5.15pm.

Round Two offers will be available to view online from 28 August at 10am.

CAO Round A offers are available to view online here.