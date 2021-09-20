Nearly 1,500 students receive first higher education offer in second CAO round

THE CAO HAS offered nearly 1,500 applicants a higher education place for the first time in its second round of offers.

4,135 offers have been made to 3,619 people in the second round, including 1,452 who have not previously received an offer.

Applicants can check if they were issued an offer in the second round by logging into their CAO account.

Those who have received a potential must accept it by 3pm on Wednesday 22 September if they wish to take it up.

Second round offers have been made for both Level Eight and Level Six or Seven courses.

2,859 places on Level Eight courses were offered today, with 1,346 applicants receiving an offer for their first preference course.

For Level Six and Seven courses, 1,276 offers were made as 1,063 applicants successfully received their first preference.

CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan said that many of the applicants receiving a second round offer may have already accepted an offer in the first found and advise that they consider which course they want to pursue before the deadline.

Keleghan said that accepting the new offer will “automatically cancel a previous acceptance”.

“If this is an applicant’s first offer, they can choose to accept this offer and this will not prevent them from receiving a higher preference course in a later offer round if they are deemed eligible,” Keleghan said.

“It is important to note, however, that the majority of offers have been issued at this stage and this may be the only offer that they will receive,” she said.

“For those who have been unsuccessful in receiving an offer (or their desired offer) there are many options, including further education courses which offer qualifications in their own right as well as opportunities to progress to third-level; apprenticeship schemes; reapplying through CAO next year; or repeating the Leaving Certificate.

“The Available Places facility also has almost 200 courses advertised, and some additional offers will be issued on a weekly basis from today until mid-October.”

The first round of CAO offers were released two weeks ago on 7 September.

55,000 applicants were offered a place in the first round, but an increase Leaving Cert points led to a corresponding increase in competition for high-demand courses.

Aside from medicine, the minimum entry set by the points of applicants to four courses reached the maximum 625.

Those were Management Science & Information Systems and Dental Science in Trinity; Economics & Finance in UCD; and Dentistry in UCC.

Strong demand among high-scorers for several other courses around the country saw their minimum entry points rise above 600.