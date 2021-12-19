#Open journalism No news is bad news

Victim in Belfast murder investigation named as Caoimhe Morgan

A 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 10:40 AM
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

A WOMAN WHO was found dead in North Belfast yesterday has been named as 30-year-old Caoimhe Morgan.

PSNI detectives launched a murder investigation after her body was discovered at a property at Harcourt Drive yesterday morning.

A 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that could assist this investigation to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.

Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

