Poll: Should there be a cap on personal injury claims?

THE LAW REFORM Commission has outlined plans to review legislation in a number of areas including putting a cap on personal injury claims.

The LRC previously made a recommendation that legislation on damages awarded in such claims should be developed based on case law, or using cases that come before the courts as precedent.

This time “the commission will examine whether it is appropriate to legislate for a cap to be placed on the levels of damages which a court may award in respect of some or all categories of personal injury claims.”

Concerns around the high amount of damages awarded in personal injury cases have repeatedly been raised by politicians as well as by industry experts.

What do you think: Should there be a cap on personal injury claims?

