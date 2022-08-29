Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 21°C Monday 29 August 2022
Capel Street in Dublin named as one of the 'coolest streets' in the world

The northside street came 22nd in Time Out magazine’s list.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 29 Aug 2022, 2:02 PM
In May this year, Capel Street became the longest pedestrianised street in Ireland.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN’S CAPEL STREET has been named one of the world’s “coolest streets” in a new list.

The street, based on the capital’s northside, made it onto Time Out magazine’s ranking list, placing 22nd overall.

Streets all over the world were ranked for food, fun, culture and community.

Rue Wellington in Montreal, Canada, was ranked number one on Time Out’s list. Gertrude Street in Melbourne was second while Great Western Road in Glasgow came third.

Dublin City Council made Capel St traffic-free in May of this year and it is the longest traffic-free street in the city.

The capital’s Lord Mayor, Caroline Conroy, said she was delighted to see Capel Street named in the rankings list.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted that Capel St has made this list. I used to cycle up this street to meetings in City Hall and I’d have to dodge the cars. It’s heaven now, night and day. I know we still have work to do to make it feel truly like the special place I’m sure it will become, but we’ve made a start and today’s announcement is further proof that we’re moving in the right direction. So if you haven’t been on Capel St lately, come into town and see what you’re missing!”.

Dublin City Council received almost 1,800 submissions during a public consultation on the future of Capel Sreett in advance of the decision to make the street traffic-free. 91% of the submissions were in favour of the move.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

