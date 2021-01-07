US Capitol Police chief condemns protest and identifies woman who died

Rioters clash with police using big ladder trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors.

Rioters clash with police using big ladder trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors.

THE CHIEF OF the US Capitol Police says the violent mob that stormed the building wielded metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons against law enforcement.

Steven Sund issued a statement saying the rioting protesters “actively attacked” police officers and “were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage”.

A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one person, who Sund identified as Ashli Babbitt.

Sund did not identify the officer but said they would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Washington police Chief Robert Contee said three other people had died yesterday in the area around the Capitol, but did not link those deaths to the violence. The deaths were described as medical emergencies.

Sund defended his agency’s response from criticism that officers did not stop the incursion.

He says his agency “had a robust plan” for what he anticipated would be peaceful protests, but what occurred Wednesday was “criminal riotous behaviour”.

He said more than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were injured and several Capitol Police officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Former attorney general William Barr said Trump’s conduct as a violent mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol was a “betrayal of his office and supporters”.

In a statement, Barr said that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable”.

Barr was one of Trump’s most loyal and ardent defenders in the Cabinet.

Barr resigned last month amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into Biden’s son.

The US special envoy for Northern Ireland, Mick Mulvaney, resigned from his role earlier today following yesterday’s riot. So far, several White House officials, including the deputy national security adviser, have resigned.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Facebook and Instagram have blocked Donald Trump’s accounts “indefinitely” following yesterday’s unrest.

Mark Zuckerberg said that the last 24 hours “clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden”.

Twitter has already blocked Trump’s accounts and removed two tweets due to what they described as “violating Twitter rules”.